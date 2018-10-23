No Xmas until Remembrance Day is over

The 10 days between Halloween and Remembrance Day should be free of Xmas sales and decorations to show respect to our veterans. The veterans who served and died to protect our personal freedoms died for your rights.

During the war, if our side did not win, and the other side won, who knows what today would be like. I do think it’s more respectful to hold off just a few days before decorating for the Xmas season. Those veterans sacrificed their lives, their limbs, and many healthy minds, the least business owners and individuals in the country can do is sacrifice 11 days of decorating in honour of the fallen.

In summary, remember the veterans on their day, and leave the start of Xmas decorating only to begin on Nov. 12 onwards.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan