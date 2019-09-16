No tin-foil hats required

David Work with his support for conspiracy theories would do well in Donald Trump’s administration. Wind turbines cause cancer, don’t you know.

There some topics that interest me more then others. I like to cruise the different Black Press community papers to see what other people are saying about climate change, those supporting science over anti-vaxxers, for another. I am especially bemused by people who keep flogging their climate denying conspiracy theories which have ALL been debunked by credible climate scientists.

But I am not going to take anyone seriously when they start defending conspiracy theories without offering any proof. Otherwise, conspiracy theories are just hot air, rumours, supported by other online trolls quoting each other, and in some cases, paid hacks by the fossil fuel lobby.

I think we should always fact check anything that is put out there by government, groups, or individuals. But for goodness sake, use critical thinking and fact-based evidence and not personal gut feelings that the world is out to get us.

I’ll use the bankruptcy of Purdue, owned by the Statler family, as proof that the system does work despite the opposition of Big Pharma and pro-business lobby groups. It took too long because of the support that the Republicans gave that glorified drug dealer company. It didn’t need conspiracy theories to bring down that company, it took fact-based evidence. No tin-foil hats required.

Robert T. Rock

Mission City, B.C.