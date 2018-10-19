As for our water from the lake would this group get the weir level raised? Not likely.

No new bureaucracy for water

I am definitely against another bureaucracy to be formed for the control of water!

The letter from David Slade does not mention that the government collect the records of all water wells drilled in B.C. My question is, what are they doing or have done with this information? Naught.

There are far too many people hiding in the wings hoping to get a government stipend from this unwanted incursion to our privacy, a similar situation to “our” lapsed rail system; this group, if formed would become a bane to the people who have bought and paid for their well plus the ongoing cost of maintenance.

Has there been any mention of our CVRD getting into gear and insisting something must be done; then seeing that it gets done, raising the lake level? What if anything is in their power to make this happen?

George Manners

Cowichan Bay