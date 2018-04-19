No need to import supportive housing residents

I feel there has been some misleading information on the Corfield (supportive) housing project.

The fact is, Oceanside residents will be given priority, and there are hundreds in need. People from outside areas such as Nanaimo, Surrey, etc. will not be shipped in to fill the 50 units. I can assure you 50 units can be filled by our locals in a day!

The need for low-income housing in Parksville Qualicum Beach is at a crisis and the Corfield housing project, I feel, is just the start of the help we need.

Please email Parksville council with your support and try to attend the rezoning meeting when announced in the local paper.

Thank you for your caring and support.

Sandy Twiss

Qualicum Beach