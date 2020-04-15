No handouts to oil companies

Please no oil bailouts. Please take the monies to retrain workers in green technology. I know these are particularly hard times for the federal government and I commend our politicians, especially the Liberal party for all the hard work to keep our country safe. However the pandemic is not the only global crisis. We have a climate crisis that too needs to be addressed now if we are as a species to survive. We have an opportunity to turn the corner. Continued economic growth is not sustainable. To reiterate, please no oil bailouts.

Let’s rebuild green!

Susan Higginbotham

Salt Spring Island

Cowichan Valley Citizen