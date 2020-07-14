As some faiths discriminate against certain groups such as LGBTQ

No funding for faith-based medical programs

Re: “If you don’t like Hamlets policies, live somewhere else”, (Citizen, July 9)

There should be no government funding for social, medical or end of life care programs that are faith based.

As some faiths discriminate against certain groups such as LGBTQ this is clearly against the Canadian charter. The letter writer’s statement that only a jerk would disagree with her and that if you don’t like it you should live somewhere else shows the wisdom of division between church and state.

Barry Cote

Cowichan Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen