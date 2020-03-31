No dog to dog transmission of COVID-19

I was saddened by the behaviour of apparently sensible people, when out walking with my dog this weekend, who are perpetrating misleading information that COVID-19 can be spread between dogs — which has not been proven.

My peaceful walks with my very well-behaved dog are spoiled by these ill-informed individuals who really need to acquaint themselves with some facts. While you are self-isolating maybe you should read a newspaper, watch the news, or do some scientific research before you subject well-informed people to your own brand of nonsense.

Barbara Caine

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen