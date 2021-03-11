No, B.C. couldn’t behave like the Chinese government

Trevor Noah on his nightly talk show sometimes has a segment that he calls “Ain’t Got No Time For That”.

So, following his lead, I would love to talk about how much Joe Sawchuk hates the NDP to the point where he praises what communist China in Wuhan did to bring about a total lockdown and stop the spread of the virus in its tracks.

While the best form of government is a benevolent dictatorship, does anyone call the totalitarian regime in China benevolent? A beacon of human rights?

But no time to talk about how the NDP doesn’t have the power to stop people from other provinces from coming in during the pandemic. How the government in China doesn’t have to deal with loopy conspiracy theorists, human rights idealists defending freedoms when the issue is not about freedom but about the greater good and public health. How our government has to waste time on people from evangelical and fundamentalist churches wrongly believing that their faith is stronger than a microscopic virus and have to waste time arguing in court if the government even has the right to ban certain in-person gatherings, pitting science against make-believe. To say nothing about idiotic mask-refuseniks.

None of those things were of concern in Wuhan’s successful total lockdown. I could go on why our NDP government couldn’t do what Wuhan could but ain’t got no time for that, although I do fault the NDP for not making wearing masks mandatory far earlier than they did and for introducing a racial bias in the painfully slow rollout of the vaccine.

I would like to applaud Dara Quast for making sense of Ms. Gibson’s letters about Antifa and fascism as I tried a couple of times and got nowhere fast. Although I did come away with the impression from Ms. Gibson’s letters that she was engaging in deflection and gaslighting the readers with her claim that Trump is out of office so who cares. Methinks that the lady protests too much.

Ah, but Ms. Gibson, does Trump know he is no longer president? He is still spewing the lie that the election was stolen as he rampages about, destroying the GOP(Q) in the process and setting America up for another fascist attack on the Capitol buildings by his faithful white evangelical Christian nationalists. That the fascist threat in the U.S. has been exposed and is still a real and present danger with Trump continuing to incite the mob?

But I ain’t got no time for that.

Robert Rock

Mission City

Cowichan Valley Citizen