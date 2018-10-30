‘No’ ad misleading says Trail Times reader

Letter to the Editor from Scott Leyland of Rossland

The “NoBCProtRep.ca” ad appearing in Friday’s paper is one big lie.

Any of the three pro rep choices, will result in as much rural MLA representation as the current system. Vancouver will not have disproportionately more representation than “The Rest of BC” as graphically depicted in the ad, with any of the pro rep choices.

Vancouver will not “set the agenda for all of BC” any more than it does now.

The only advantage of the “Simple, Stable, and Successful” current process is for the powerful and mainly rich lobbyists behind the “No Proportional Representation Society of BC.”

Voters, please read the mailed information from Elections BC and choose based on reason and logic, not lies.

Scott Leyland

Rossland