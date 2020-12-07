Nix’s green ideas would cripple economy

Mr. Nix would have the Site C dam shut down with the loss of thousands of jobs and waste of hundreds of millions of dollars so he can spend hundreds of millions more on so called ” green” energy and convert all vehicles to electricity.

He still doesn’t understand that all these “green” projects require backup storage for times when there is no wind and no sunlight. Hydro electric dams provide this backup so that we may enjoy continuous electricity regardless of the weather or time of day.

Mr. Nix has also been quoted as advocating the immediate shut down of all fossil fuel related industry including exploration and development of fossil fuels. The fact that this would cripple our economy seems not to phase him. If Canada shut down the Site C dam and stopped using fossil fuels tomorrow morning, what would be the effect on global warming?

I leave it to the reader to surmise the effect.

Michael Smith

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen