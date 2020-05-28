Next stage requires compassion

As the province settles into phase two of its restart plan, we will start to see more of our much-loved local businesses open their doors for the first time in months. This new period of change may give rise to feelings of excitement or hesitations as we battle to understand what the best path forward is for both our health and our economy.

Throughout the world, we have seen a variety of methods for managing this pandemic but it has become increasingly evident that the cautious approach followed by Dr. Bonnie Henry and her team has proven to be incredibly successful. We are all blessed to live in a part of the world where the health and safety of each and every one of us is the greatest priority.

Not everyone is going to be comfortable moving at the same pace and this transitional time requires patience and understanding from all of us. With businesses reopening, it is important to understand that services may not look the same as before. To help protect each other, additional health and safety measures will be the new normal for the unforeseeable future.

If you feel ready and comfortable to visit recently opened businesses, that is okay — and if you do not, that is okay too. Now is not the time to judge others; it is the time to show support and kindness as we all grapple with the unknowns.

Our community has shown outstanding compassion for one another throughout the first phase of this pandemic, and let’s continue that as we embark on the next stage together.

While we all have different opinions and comfort levels, at the end of the day we need to remember not to let fear take over. We are all in this fight against COVID-19 together.​

100 Mile House Free Press