News Views: Commuting

A B-Line bus route is coming to Maple Ridge next year. (THE NEWS/files)

The new B-Line bus from Maple Ridge to SkyTrain in Coquitlam will likely have to go down Dewdney Trunk Road first.

The city, and TransLink, want it to go from Haney Place bus loop, straight down Laughed Highway.

But space is an issue.

The B-Line is set to make a few stops along the way, and room is needed for those along the highway.

However, a power pole or two might be in the way, and need to be relocated.

That could take time, and may not be possible to complete by the scheduled start of the service in fall 2019.

So TransLink wants the B-Line to run down Dewdney until the work on Lougheed is finished.

Even afterwards, the highway presents a few challenges, such as traffic, more so traffic lights.

TransLink, which is currently in the first phase of consultations for an area transportation plan for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, wants the B-Line to get to SkyTrain as quickly as possible, so commuters will want to hop on board.

But they might not if it takes too long.

One consideration for moving the B-Line faster down the highway is to allow the bus to jump through lights at intersections, ahead of other traffic.

TransLink wants to know how commuters, young and old, feel about that. They can comment now as part of an online survey.

TransLink also wants to know what are other service priorities in the area, such as walking or bike paths to transit, other routes or connections.

What would encourage you to take transit? What is preventing you from taking it now? What other routes or services would you like to see, now or down the road?

TransLink wants to know so it can build ideas into the plan.

It wants to know where you want to go.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News