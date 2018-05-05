To the editor;

The top priority of any government should be keeping Canadians safe.

Too many families in both rural and urban communities live with the terrible effects of crime.

Our government needs to focus on real measures that prevent and deter gun violence.

That’s why the Trudeau Liberals’ new firearms legislation is a failure.

Instead of introducing new measures to combat gang violence in our cities or the increase in crime rates in our rural communities, this legislation only targets firearms owners who already follow the law.

It’s little more than an attempt to bring back the firearms registry through the back door.

Once again, the Trudeau Liberals have proven that they can’t be trusted with firearms legislation.

Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives will never support any legislation that seeks to cast suspicion on law-abiding firearms owners. And we can never accept another wasteful and ineffective firearms registry.

Our Conservative government built a relationship of trust with hunters, farmers and rural Canadians, for whom firearms ownership is an important part of life.

We are the only party that will take action to keep Canadians safe, and ensure that it is criminals who are punished, not firearms owners who follow the law.

That’s what you can count on.

Todd Doherty

Member of Parliament for Cariboo – Prince George