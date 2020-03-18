New Duncan roundabout will be huge improvement

As a Cairnsmore resident I am stoked about the anticipated roundabout located at the College Street intersection.

This will be a huge improvement for traffic flow and pedestrian safety. I have had numerous crosswalk close calls with left turning vehicles coming off Government Street onto Cairnsmore. Duncan drivers are generally extremely courteous to pedestrians but the existing intersection contributes to a risky interface. The proposed design looks to be much safer.

Having lived in other communities where roundabouts have been adopted I have seen nothing but positives. Kudos to Duncan city planners.

Bill Hibberd

Duncan

