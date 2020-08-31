Once the election is over all parties will start campaigning for the next election

New Conservative leader should be great for the one per cent

The Conservatives are electing a new leader with 175,000 votes; less than two per cent of Canada’s population, and they call it a record number.

I am 87 and have been involved in politics for 70 years and have only seen the Conservatives do very little for the 99 per cent of us poor people.

This new leader should be a great boon to the one per cent as they have in the past. They will probably convince a great number of the 99 per cent to vote for them.

Once the election is over all parties will start campaigning for the next election and the people and the country will take second place.

John A. McDonald

Duncan

