NDP should reverse Site C decision

I wonder if any members of the NDP caucus will have the courage to leave the party, now that its tragic allegiance to the enormously costly Site C boondoggle has been made clear. (See John Jeglum’s letter of Jan. 2.)

The NDP government was able to make the right decision about the proposed Ajax mine near Kamloops. Surely it can be convinced to reverse what Elizabeth May calls the “devastatingly stupid” decision to proceed with the Site C dam.

All citizens are welcome to attend the Site C accountability summit in Victoria on Jan. 26 and 27. Let’s invite our MLAs to attend as well.

Jan Slakov

Saltspring Island