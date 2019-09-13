NDP on downward slide

I disagree on comments made by Ander McDuff in regards to the NDP. First of all, the NDP federal and provincial arms of the NDP are united as one. That means if you hold a NDP membership card, your card represents both the federal and provincial arms of the NDP.

Ander fails to realize that when looking for a job, the job application requests information on previous employment history and at least three contact reference names. Ander has definitely eliminated this before making his comments, and is blowing off steam shooting from the hip. As the NDP has never held government as the government of Canada, the NDP has held government in many of Canada’s provinces.

Former federal NDP leader Jack Layton was able to win official federal opposition NDP status with winning 102 seats. The next federal election saw the federal NDP 102 seats diminish to 44 seats, and once again becoming the third party.

Presently today, taxpayers in the province of Quebec are making comments that they will be voting in the federal election but not for the NDP. Fourteen out of the 44 NDP federal incumbents are not running in the 2019 federal election. Some of these incumbents do not even have their six years in to qualify for basic MP pension. It seems the fact they are not running because of the newly elected federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh which shows signs of resentment along party lines. Very serious, because they only need two more years of service to qualify.

Past NDP provincial governments have seen NDP governments as only one term governments as was the case in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. B.C. had two former NDP premiers resign over scandals. As of Sept. 13, the federal election campaign has begun and the federal NDP still needs 136 more candidates which means some all candidates public meetings will not have an NDP candidate at the public meetings. After the NDP provincial government was defeated in Saskatchewan, the NDP has lost three elections in a row. After the NDP provincial government was defeated in Manitoba, the NDP has lost two elections in a row. After the NDP provincial government was defeated in Ontario, the NDP has lost seven elections in a row. In Newfoundland, the NDP is the third party. In Nova Scotia, when the NDP lost the election, they went from a majority government to third party. New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island do not have one NDP MLA elected in their legislature.

Recently 14 former NDP candidates in New Brunswick have left the NDP party and are running as candidates under the Green party of Canada. Again, the problem seems to be Jagmeet Singh. My crystal ball shows that once again after the upcoming October federal election, the federal NDP party will once again be looking for a new leader and Jagmeet Singh will be going to bye-bye land.

Provincially, B.C. NDP minority government has now downgraded the 2019/2020 provincial budget surplus by $95 million. The latest provincial unemployment rates has made B.C. lose its “lowest unemployment rate in the country”. Quebec is now number one. Just past two years now, of a minority B.C. NDP government and signs are starting to show, as more blunders will be following. In summary, Ander has all of the qualifications to be a candidate for either the B.C. NDP party or the NDP federal party of Canada. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan