National anthem should be in both languages at all hockey games

I have been living on Vancouver Island for the last 40 years. I am a French Canadian from La Belle Province of Quebec.

I came out west with no English at all so I had to learn the language, which I did, but I never understood why, when the Vancouver Canucks travel east to play the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal, they always sing the national anthem in French and English but when Montreal comes up to play in Vancouver they only play the anthem in English and it is the same for Edmonton and Calgary.

What is surprising the last time Montreal played against the Las Vegas Knights they sang their national anthem in English and the French Canadian language, so tell me, what is wrong with this picture? All I can say is that Vegas showed some class and some respect for the Montreal Canadiens as the city of Montreal showed some class and respect for the Canucks the Oilers and the Flames.

Can someone explain to me, why does it have to be only one way, aren’t we supposed to live in a bilingual country? Or there again, does it only work one way? If you cannot find someone to sing the anthem in both languages call me and I will do it with pride. I did my part, I have learned the language, get out of your shell and be a real Canadian.

Renaud Ouellet

Crofton