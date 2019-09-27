N. Cowichan survey a waste of time

One has to question why the Municipality of North Cowichan (MNC) bothered doing the survey of its citizens in order to gauge their priorities. Council did not accept the results and in the process squandered taxpayer dollars paying for the study.

In your article, the three members of council mentioned in the story, rejected the results. One concluded it was unreliable, a second did not believe the outcome reflected the truth as he understood the truth to be, and a third decided to interpret the results as a confused misunderstanding by the public. These comments by councillors reflect their self serving motives and disdain for the public’s input.

The truth is that our council feels offended that the public’s priorities do not align with their agenda but instead the citizens need the MNC council to focus on the high priority basics, of water, lowering taxes and homelessness. Council sees these priorities as conflicting with their mostly green, environmental, big spending plans that were way down the list of priorities for the public. The mayor went so far as to infer that the information, out there, has to be rigged to reflect the truth as council understands it. Sounds like Trumpian alternative facts have come to our town.

The citizens of North Cowichan should now come to realize, they have voted for the wrong group, a group that is not at all aligned with their priorities. Time for change.

Don Swiatlowski

North Cowichan