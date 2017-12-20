In 2018, we have before us the opportunity to forge a New Lake Cowichan Order.

My election dream

In 2018, we have before us the opportunity to forge, for ourselves and for future generations, a New Lake Cowichan Order. An order where natural law, not the law of the redneck, will govern the conduct of all residents whether they were born and raised here or not. When I am successfully elected as mayor (and I will be) we will have a real chance to bring this new order into view.

I have a dream that one day this town will rise up and strike down the inbred fear of newcomers that may have cultures or lifestyles different from that of our own.

I have a dream that one day the sons and daughters of rednecks and the sons and daughters of hippies and immigrants will be able to join hands as brothers and sisters.

I have a dream that EVERY intersection on South Shore Road will be exalted and treated as equal, regardless of who lives there or operates a business there.

Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of discrimination to the sunlit path of social justice. At the municipal election next year, vote for me, because 2018 is the time to make justice and equality a reality for all.

David Work

Lake Cowichan