Municipal pay rates outrageous

In 2018, the Municipality of North Cowichan had 64 employees earning over $75,000 per year. Total payroll for these 64 employees was $6,278,790 with the average wage being $98,105. The CAO of North Cowichan was paid $189,622 per year plus benefits.

In 2018, the Cowichan Valley Regional District had 84 employees earning over $75,000 per year. Total payroll for these 84 employees was $8,384,900 with the average wage being $99,820. The CAO of the Cowichan Valley Regional District was paid $200,614 per year plus benefits.

In 2018, the City of Duncan had seven employees earning over $75,000 per year. Total payroll for these seven employees was $708,094 with the average wage being $101,156. The CAO of the City of Duncan was paid $133,753 per year plus benefits.

The premier of B.C. receives an annual salary of $204,060 per year plus benefits. These pay rates are outrageous from a taxpayer point of view. These municipal governments should not have the authority of approving pay rates.

The above is happening all across the province. For example, the municipal office of the City of Prince George, B.C. has 323 employees earning over $75,000 per year. This has to cease immediately and municipal government pay rates should be overseen by our provincial government. One of the reasons, why our property taxes rise every year. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan