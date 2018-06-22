Multi-media show presented on future Kus-Kus-sum site

Dear editor,

Spectacular! I read recently in your paper that the multi-media event Nomadic Tempest is coming to town on June 28, 29, 30 and July 1. It is supporting Project Watershed and the Kus-Kus-sum project on the old Field’s Sawmill site. What a wonderful opportunity to see a unique theatrical show on a 90-foot replica tall ship!

Brings your friends and family and show them the pile of rubble that will be cleaned up and returned to nature plus have a wonderful time watching a world-class show. The ship will tie up along the rusted metal hording and will present its show to you sitting in what will one day be the Kus-Kus-sum restored site. I understand there will be food, dessert and drink vendors, and pre-show concerts each night.

Now is the time to invest money in this important community undertaking – a restored estuary! Let’s use this show as an opportunity to build interest in issues facing the local environment and why we should care more for it.

I am going, I hope to see you there!

Jim Gillis,

Area B