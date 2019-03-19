All of them moved there long after industry was established in the bay!

Much misinformation going around about PIM

Zoning amendment accusations:

PIM has been accused of:

• operating a “steel smelter” by some who obviously have no idea what a steel smelter is. It would require over 100 employees, more acreage than is here, and hydro power that is not available on this site.

• heavy metal contamination — We do not handle heavy metals. We only handle steel.

• pollution caused by slag and grinding dust from our fabrication shop being washed into the ocean by rain. Steel fabrication is done in the shop, under cover, and out of the rain. Any cuttings or grindings are swept up and disposed of in a scrap metal bin.

• storing toxic materials in 45 gallon barrels on site. The barrels pictured are full of concrete with chains embedded and are used for marine anchors. The photographer managed to not show the chain or concrete in the picture and also was obviously trespassing.

• having only 15 employees. In fact, at any given time, PIM has four to five times that number with an annual payroll of approximately $6 million. We support many local subcontractors and businesses including electricians, plumbers, carpenters, mechanics, machinists, etc. The spin off jobs are estimated to be 2.5 to one.

It has also been suggested PIM can move this operation inland somewhere. Most of what we build here must be transported by water as they are too large to be hauled by road.

The majority of the people who spoke in opposition at the public hearing live on Khenipsen Road overlooking the facility. Almost all of those people stated they were retired. They don’t seem to care about the working family men employed at this facility. And all of them moved there long after industry was established in the bay!

Dave Kennedy

Operations manager