MP Clovechok wishes constituents happy holidays

Family, love, peace and joy. Hope, blessings, and giving. Fellowship, community and harmony. These are the words that are woven through the holiday season that we call Christmas; beautiful words that are found in our songs, traditions and prayers.

Christmas is the time of year that finds us treating each other with respect and compassion. It’s the time more than any other that we come together in a caring way to support those who live on society’s margins; when we offer support through acts of kindness. It is through giving that we receive.

It is a time of year that brings family and friends together when we share and appreciate all that we have in our lives. It’s when we take stock of our blessings and reach out to those who have touched our lives. It is the time of year when we gather and remember, with such love, those that are no longer with us.

It is a magical time of year! There is nothing more magical than the shiny lights of a Christmas tree reflecting the wondrous faces of children and the hopeful eyes of the aged.

It is a time of year when we slow down and take a deep breath and give gratitude for the blessing that is our lives. Let us say a prayer for those British Columbians and Canadians that wear our uniform. They are away from their families so that they can protect the values and freedoms, for which we are all so grateful.

Let us continue to build a future that is inclusive for all British Columbians, and a future that secures health, happiness, prosperity and success for our children and grandchildren.

From myself, my wife Susan, my three kids and four grandchildren, our wish for this season to you is a simple one. May Creator continue to bless each of you and your families now and throughout the coming year.

Peace and Merry Christmas,

Doug Clovechok, MLA

Columbia River – Revelstoke