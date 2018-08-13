Motorsport ad shocking

"Don't care for your community, Don't participate in your community, Don't speak out."

Motorsport ad shocking

“Shocked” was likely the best term to describe the reaction of many Cowichan Valley citizens when they viewed VIMC’s full-page ad in the Aug. 3 edition of the Citizen. For those who missed it, the letter from VIMC’s Paul Rosmo was a personal attack on Dr. Isabel Rimmer, a devoted and respected community leader in the Sahtlam community’s struggle to muffle the peace-shattering noise emanating from Rosmo’s racetrack. Such personal attacks leveled against ordinary citizens convey a nasty message: “Don’t care for your community, Don’t participate in your community, Don’t speak out,” because your deep-pocketed opponents will blast you in the media. Here’s hoping that Sahtlam citizens ignore that nasty message and turn their shock into action.

Bernie Jones

Chemainus

