More marketing needed to bring people to see Duncan’s totem poles

Dear mayor and council:

It’s most refreshing to see the city’s totem pole Transformation Of Man back in place after being refurbished from ravages of inappropriate power washing, plus pollen, fungus and more.

These unique poles are vital to Duncan’s great global reputation as The City of Totems. Our poles and other local features still need far more marketing to bring more tourists here. Our poles are also a legacy to Cowichan’s First Nations folks, and their artistic skills shared to display their vibrant Salish culture with the city and far beyond. Kudos to carver Herb Rice and others for work they did on Transformation. This is money well spent with a long-range vision.

Meanwhile, I would love to see the city work with Cowichan elders toward building a First Nations museum here. I also hope for the return of any Cowichan artifacts and artworks languishing in various global museums, sitting in local collections, or buried in local archaeological sites.

Peter W. Rusland

North Cowichan