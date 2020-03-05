More bylaw officers, better paid, needed to deal with homeless

Re: Article on homeless camps.

I totally agree with the couple who came across the eight homeless camps. Something should be done!

The chap’s suggestion to hire more bylaw officers is a valid one. The problem, however, is the fact those officers get paid “peanuts” (like $15/hr) to put up with verbal and physical abuse on a daily basis. I considered applying myself, until I found out how little they are paid. That’s a CUPE gig too! Pretty crappy wage to be spit and peed on!

Expecting them to moonlight as social workers is unrealistic too. Throw those poor workers a bone. They should be making at least $20/hr for all the B.S. they deal with.

Better yet, offer them a one way ticket home to Ontario or Alberta! The homeless here are not locals. That’s the problem!

Jeff Stacey

Duncan

