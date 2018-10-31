Moosehide campaign a way for men to get involved in protecting women, children

With the end of October comes the end of the 2018 Purple Light Nights Campaign, but that’s not the end of the need for domestic violence awareness. Hopefully, our community will continue to shine a bright light on the issue. Together, we can all make a genuine and lasting difference, like father and daughter, Paul and Raven Lacerte, who founded the Moose Hide Campaign. It’s a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence toward women and children. From humble beginnings in Victoria, BC, in 2011, the movement has spread across the country uniting tens of thousands of Canadians in the fight to eradicate domestic violence.

What does a little square of moose hide have to do with domestic violence? It is a symbol of awareness and support by an organization of men and for men, banding together to turn the tide of hidden abuse of women (and children). Although men are also victims of domestic violence, women have a much higher profile in the news, in social, law enforcement, healthcare and legal professions. The ripple effects on a community are far-reaching and it does take the efforts and awareness of everyone to combat domestic violence in all its forms: physical, emotional, psychological, financial and sexual.

Wearing a moose hide badge signifies a commitment to honour, respect, and protect the women and children in your life and to work together to end the harm and damage. Domestic violence does not discern between women, men, children – their age, finances, culture or religion. Our goal must be to break the cycle of violence and silence and promote respect and genuine love. To do that, we must speak out and speak up. Most tragic of all, domestic violence crosses generations, for children learn to do what they see and if they are witness to violence or experience it, they will copy that behaviour, continuing the legacy of harm.

This little square of moose hide enables us to start a conversation – and speak out. We must all ask ourselves, “Are we doing enough to deliver the message of respect?” We must stand together, and speak out together — for we are stronger when acting together. Domestic violence is not just a women’s problem, it is a problem that we must all take ownership of to find the solution.

If you would like to show your support by wearing one of the Moose Hide squares, please contact Victim Services at 604 869 7770 or drop by Read Right Society at 895 3rd Avenue. When people ask, “What is that?”, you can reply, “It’s a moose hide, and thank you for asking,” and explain its significance and the power that a little square of moose hide has to change lives in our community.