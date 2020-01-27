So folks, sit back, shut up, don't ask any questions, just pay the legal bill.

Money laundering inquiry doesn’t want to hear from you

Re: Cullen money laundering inquiry

A “public inquiry is an official review, ordered by government of important events or issues. Its purpose is to establish the facts or causes of an event or issue, and make recommendations to the government”.

I submitted a presentation to the Cullen money laundering inquiry as requested by the commission. In the submission I asked questions, relating to the transparency of the commission. After repeated requests for answers, I finally received an answer, not from Judge Cullen, but his chief counsel in which he states, “we will not be supplying answers to these sort of questions”.

So folks, sit back, shut up, don’t ask any questions, just pay the legal bill. The bill by the way, is for one judge and eight lawyers for two years of work to duplicate the work already done by Peter Germaine, a former RCMP officer, in his very extensive and detailed report to government.

This is NDP spending at its very finest. Absolutely astounding!

John Walker

Cobble Hill