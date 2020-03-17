Moen right in critique of Furstenau platform

It was both impressive and encouraging to read Dian Moen’s recent letter commenting on Sonia Furstenau’s campaign platform. Ms. Moen’s letter was a refreshing breath of realism in a world of ideological extremism. In contrast, it is an almost axiomatic principle that those espousing Ms. Furstenau’s principles seldom live in the real world and never specifically state how they are going to translate their dreams into reality.

This is not what we need at this critical juncture in Canadian history. Now more than ever, we need practicality and realism. Canada’s economy is teetering on the brink, with project after project being cancelled leading to the very possibility of large scale unemployment, a looming recession and a growing reputation for our nation being unreliable and no place to do business. We are not doing well.

Unrealistic programs speaking to utopian dreams aren’t to anyone’s advantage, and they will effect everyone, including those on the liberal progressive left who seem to think that we can create jobs out of the ether and return to a 19th century anti-technological agricultural utopia. We can’t. Times have changed. We all care about the best possible future for our nation and our world. The difference between Ms. Furstenau’s position and that of others is that it is not grounded in actuality.

Luke Cross’s rebuttal to Ms. Moen’s letter might have been more effective if he had been forthright enough to mention that he has served Furstenau as her campaign manager, and not skewed his reply by artfully using mistaken references. B.C.’s workforce is not comparable to a tech company in a foreign land. It is much more complex and diverse.

His commentary on the LNG project never talks about the income stream it provides, or the benefits that it will have for working Canadians, the group now most beset by identity politics, special interest groups and the growing arrogance of ideological zealots and liberal progressive elites in Ottawa who seem to care little about the will of their constituents or the economic well being of our nation.

Once again, thank you Ms. Moen for your powerful and articulate letter. I hope to see more of them soon.

Perry Foster

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen