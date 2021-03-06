MLA’s CORNER: Premier Horgan needs to work harder

There are lots of people out there who are in desperate need of assistance

Let’s remember who the real enemy is.

This week I rose in the Legislature and described how the lack of transparency and information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a great deal of anxiety for residents all over Cariboo-Chilcotin.

As the Official Opposition Critic for Rural Development, I can assure you there are lots of people out there who are in desperate need of assistance.

When I talk to small business owners, I am shocked by how little support they are actually receiving from John Horgan and the NDP.

For example of the $300 million set aside for B.C. businesses at the beginning of the pandemic last March, the government has only been able to get $21 million into the hands of those who need it.

In the case of the BC Recovery Benefit – only half of the 3.7 million British Columbians eligible have received the cheques that were promised to them by Christmas.

Other benefits that have been delayed or canceled are just more sources of stress.

Frustration around lack of information or misinformation has become another source.

The rules around the wearing of masks are murky and confusing, and causing unnecessary conflict.

Added to this is the pressure that many feel in the day-to-day business of dealing with the pandemic— the frustration when you see something you disagree with happening despite public health orders.

It is clear anxiety levels are running high. I encourage everyone to take a breath and remember the source of the frustration.

Let’s be clear – COVID-19 and its variants are the real enemy.

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

