MLA’s CORNER: Mining month in B.C.

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

Each May, we observe Mining Month in British Columbia for a very good reason — because of the difference this industry makes to people’s lives on a daily basis.

It starts with thousands of British Columbians who are directly employed within a mining industry that provides good-paying jobs — plus it creates even more jobs indirectly for those who supply equipment and materials throughout the province.

Mining Month 2021 gives us the opportunity to learn more about how the industry is changing to accommodate the demand for just about everything electronic — from the emergence of electric vehicles to the cell phones we use on a daily basis.

It might interest you to know that as a province, B.C. is the largest producer of copper and steel-making coal in the country. We are also the second largest producer of silver, and the only producer of molybdenum.

But most important of all, B.C.’s mining industry plays a leadership role in providing all the minerals and metals that we desperately need to transition to a cleaner, low-carbon future.

As a matter of fact, British Columbia’s mining industry practices represent some of the highest environmental standards, supported by a deep commitment to sustainable development and production.

The successful development of mining in B.C. has also resulted in some of the world’s most rigorous regulations in place.

Lorne Doerkson is the BC Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

