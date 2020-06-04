Mitchell’s Musings: Ultimate reality show all too real

It's almost the perfect scenario for the ultimate reality show. As we all stagger through a pandemic that's cut us off from the real world, the real world comes to us thanks to the streets of America.

It’s almost the perfect scenario for the ultimate reality show. As we all stagger through a pandemic that’s cut us off from the real world, the real world comes to us thanks to the streets of America.

Besides, the last reality show, the pandemic itself, was getting a little stale, boring and frankly all the action, if there ever was any, was played out off-camera. This one has fires where cop stations burn down, stores are looted and there’s an uneasy feeling that this may be what the end of the world looks like. It’s ratings gold when people could actually violently die on camera.

This is the perfect antidote really. People, just days ago and for weeks on end restricted to their homes for their own good, unleashed on cities to peacefully protest but also, apparently, to loot, burn and maybe even bring down what was once the greatest country in the world. MAGA? Indeed.

You can’t make this stuff up, well no one would believe you if you did.

And no casting call is necessary. Just show up and the cameras roll. Unfortunately you can’t win a million dollars. No one’s getting paid here, well except for the journalists and politicians and cops I guess, but there are opportunities to take home cash, jewelry, Nike apparel and other prizes with impunity. Parting gifts, so to speak. And the masks can double for safety and concealment.

No need to outwit anyone like on ‘Survivor’ but timing counts. Some have actually been arrested but mostly not, so your window of opportunity is huge, if not smashed in. The ability to outrun may come in handy.

Of course, with cellphones and social media there’s the potential to face judicial consequences later on if this madness ends, but then again that could be fodder for yet another reality show where you get to be the star opposite Judge Judy.

And speaking of reality shows, this one stars that genre veteran Donald Trump too. Well, “star” might be too strong a word as his on-screen role is quite small actually. But, of course, when he does show up to say “Stop the madness,” ironically he’s the one that looks insane.

You see on the The Apprentice “The Donald” just had to show up at the end and proclaim “You’re fired” and everything wrapped up nicely each week as others, with better judgement and who knew what they were doing, produced, manipulated and staged the dramas in a safe, protected environment. Certainly variables and personalities added to the excitement, but no one got hurt and the fate of mankind was at no time threatened. They didn’t even think of writing in a pandemic episode. Who would? Cause it wasn’t real. Plus a lot of people got rich.

Now, Trump is playing, ahem, the role of president for real (how did that happen again?) where he actually has input on the script. And he comes up with Monday’s stunt (June 1) of clearing the crowd with tear gas and then stepping out of the shadows within spitting distance of the White House holding a Bible in front of a church? Who thought this was a good idea? Who even thought this was real, a thing? Why?

Ummm, huh? Ummm, gag. Ummm, you’re fired.

This would all be too funny if it wasn’t so sad, so tragic, so wrong and so consequential. The economic, societal and psychological backdrop to this unreal reality show is so precarious it’s frightening.

I’m still trying to figure out if Shakespeare wrote it if it would be a comedy or a tragedy? Maybe a tragedy that doesn’t know it’s a comedy?

Anyway stay tuned to Fox, CNN or CBC to see what happens, with your preferred spin, in the end. If it ends.

Or better yet, don’t. Maybe there’s some way of changing the channel on this stuff. Let’s all hope so.

Glenn Mitchell is a columnist and former editor of the Morning Star.

mitchchap1@outlook.com.

READ MORE: Mitchell’s Musings: Priorities come into focus as crisis continues

READ MORE: Vernon naturalists’ club seeks support for herony

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star