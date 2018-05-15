Misinformation flows on tw0-way street

I am reading all sorts of letters in your paper about the opposition to the supportive housing project. The opposition to this project are being referred to as haters and troublemakers, lacking basic human compassion for our vulnerable and homeless.

The fact is, nothing could be further from the truth. I am not about to plead the case of the opposition, of which I am a member. What I would like to do is to implore the people of Parksville, whether you support or oppose this project, to do your homework. Educate yourselves as to both sides of the argument.

Watch what happened in the council meeting on May 7 and listen carefully to what was said and what wasn’t said. This issue is far too important and critical to the future of this city to be complacent. The opposition is not the only party feeding you misinformation and partial truths.

Lorene Story

Parksville