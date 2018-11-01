Minister responds to reader’s letter on environment

In Ms. and Mr. Grace-Campbell’s recent letter to the editor, they wondered why so many of the participants in my telephone town hall said the environment was their top concern, but only one question was on this topic. I also found this curious, but know that many issues are of concern to those whom I represent and it is their right to ask questions of their choice in a town hall. Unfortunately, time didn’t allow us to put all questions “on air.” For these questions, my staff and I are preparing responses and will be sending them out shortly.

The Grace-Campbells also note how important it is reduce greenhouse gas emissions. I agree, and we must do so here in B.C. just as we need to do so globally. That is why NDP policy on LNG has always been that any project must meet our four conditions of 1) deliver a fair rate of return on B.C. resources 2) provide good jobs and training opportunities for British Columbians first 3) have meaningful partnerships with First Nations and 4) fit within our climate action targets.

LNG Canada is proceeding because it meets these conditions.

As the world needs to reduce GHG emissions quickly, all governments must take on this responsibility and find ways in which they can deliver. In B.C., our government started immediately by increasing incentives for electric vehicles, supporting diesel-dependent communities transition to zero-carbon electricity, working with BC Hydro to electrify our province’s industrial activities, and launching the EfficiencyBC program to green both residential and commercial buildings. We are also working on a clean growth strategy to integrate the province’s goals for climate action, clean energy and sustainable economic growth.

Thank you to the Grace-Campbells for raising this issue. I invite everyone to contact my office anytime to get more information and ask your questions on this or any other topic.

Michelle Mungall

B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources