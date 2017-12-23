Messing with Dallas Road is sacrilege for Victorians

Preliminary designs for the CRD’s Clover Point Pump Station include an additional washroom and public gathering spaces, but a dedicated bike lane is proposed to be placed overtop of the sewage piping to run from there to Ogden Point along Dallas Road. (Illustration courtesy CRD)

What is Victoria, exactly? While locals can perhaps debate this question ad nauseam, Victoria is objectively to the rest of the world a quaint little city located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, a paradise that may have equals but is not surpassed.

And where is Dallas Road? It is located at the southern tip of Victoria – of Vancouver Island, really – a roadway that provides visitors with breathtaking and ever-changing views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Olympic mountain range.

The breakwater at Ogden Point in recent years was fitted with railings that allow for disabled and elderly people, plus families with young children, to safely enjoy. All of these groups take advantage of the ample parking that is now available on Dallas Road that enables them to take in the spectacular views and visit the breakwater.

Our current mayor and city council seem bent on destroying the inclusive nature of Dallas Road in favour of separated bicycle lanes that are not needed. Can you imagine the sad and ironic spectacle of cyclists during the annual Ryder Hesjedal Tour de Victoria, screaming along Dallas Road and not even using a separated bicycle lane?

Rise up Victorians and say enough is enough. Muck up Pandora Avenue and Fort Street if you like. We might even hold our noses regarding the destruction of Cook Street. But you want to mess around with Dallas Road? At your peril at the ballot box in 2018.

Pick up the phone, write a letter or send an email to the mayor and council. These people clearly do not have your interests at heart.

Trevor Amon

Victoria