Meet the Revelstoke Review’s new intern

Hi Review readers, I’m Nathan Kunz, the newest reporter here in town.

Before Saturday, all I knew of Revelstoke had been anecdotal. Whether it be a story surrounding an unforgettable ski trip, or laid back summer stays in town, Revelstoke had always sounded like a different world from what was presented back home in Calgary, Alta.

To say I was excited to experience the stories firsthand is an absolute understatement.

That being said, some sacrifices had to be made back home to allow for the move.

On the job front, I left a long time serving position with Stage West Dinner Theatre (ask me about what you can and can’t say in a theatre — I learned them the hard way) to make the five hour trek to Revelstoke.

Back home, I put my two indie rock bands, In Search of Sasquatch and The Night Terrors, on hiatus for the summer, or at least until one of them agrees to make the trip for a night.

On the personal side, I received the bad news that my beloved 2003 Volkswagen Golf, Helga, wouldn’t be road ready to make the trip with me after an inspection and would have to be sold off in place of a new car. Rest easy Helga, you served me well.

As a journalist, my interests range about as far as my curiosity will take me.

During my time at Mount Royal University Journalism program, I covered everything from Elvis tribute artists, to political debates, to used bookstores.

I’m looking forward to how Revelstoke will push my reporting boundaries even further over the next few months.

Though my love for music still holds a heavy influence on everything I do, I’m more than happy to dive into discussions about whatever’s on your mind, so don’t be afraid to strike up conversations about a conspiracy theory you may have heard recently or the last great movie you saw if you catch me wandering the streets.

If you have any story ideas, or a restaurant recommendation while I struggle to learn to cook, send them over to me at nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com. In the meantime, I want to say thanks for having me in your beautiful town — I look forward to creating stories with all of you.

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com