Medical situation on Island deplorable

I wrote to the MLA and MP at least two months ago, will write again, and encourage others to do so. The medical situation on Vancouver Island is deplorable! We need to know to whom we voice our concerns?

Six or more years ago I had an injury to my eye, requiring that I have a opthamologist annual check-up to avoid blindness due to eye pressure build-up. Last fall, 2017, I was unable to book this year’s appointment, due to uncertainty of having any eye doctors. I have tried to book three times, no luck.

Today I was just told that I would now need to see a family doctor for another referral. A “family” doctor that I do not really have, as my doctor of 25 years retired last year and could not find a replacement.

So I can go to any doctor to get a referral, and just waste MORE government (my and yours) money!

Who is working on rectifying this situation?

I am writing to federal, as this is not just a provincial challenge. With every senior in Canada wanting to move to B.C. for retirement, B.C. needs better funding from federal to support all the seniors who heavily weigh on B.C. health care, after having contributed their whole adult healthy life in some other province.

Lorene Benoit

Duncan