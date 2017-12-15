McGregor Says: Welcoming your Christmas guest

How tough is our life here in B.C. when a top news story is that there may be a shortage of Christmas trees and we may not have the selection we are used to having? Many major stores are projecting a lower inventory of pre-cut trees coming up from the States.

The problem south of the border has been attributed to a delayed result of the recession that began in 2007. There were fewer sales, less harvesting and, as a result, U.S. growers planted fewer new trees. Boy, have we got it bad!

The Christmas tree is the focal point of the Christmas decorations in most homes. Some years, we grumble and say they are dirty or take up too much room and we’re not putting one up. Maybe the kids are gone and we’ve downsized and why bother with a tree?

But it doesn’t matter if it’s a nine-foot evergreen or a four-foot pink aluminum tree, once the lights come on, even the toughest Grinch softens and the tree becomes a beacon that welcomes friends and family from afar.

Besides, you have to have somewhere to put the presents. At least that’s what McGregor says.

The Christmas Guest

We went out to the tree lot

A little late this year;

The lady said “there’s not much left;

Just these few fellas here.”

I saw one with a name tag

And said “That one is ours for sure!”

Walked up and introduced myself

To Mr. Douglas Fir.

We brought Douglas home with us

Found a corner he looked best;

We shook his limbs, he got a drink

Just like any other guest.

I’ve had lots of Christmas trees

But they’ve never had a name

But when you know them personally,

They just don’t seem the same.

I was careful with the tree stand

Asking “I hope that doesn’t hurt?”

And just a little bit concerned

About how much he likes his skirt.

Douglas stood up straight and tall

While we put on the lights

Now he’s the first to say ‘Good morning!”

And the last to say “Goodnight!”

It’s nice to have a friend like Douglas

Who doesn’t need a bed,

And doesn’t just show up at Christmas

To get presents and be fed.

On Christmas Eve, when all is quiet

I sit enveloped in his light

And give thanks for all my blessings

On this peaceful silent night.

So give your Christmas tree a name

He’ll feel special, you will see;

And he’s probably more welcome there

Than most your family tree!