McGregor Says: Make a difference in the New Year

As I peeked around the corner of December and caught a glimpse of the New Year, it appeared that there was a lot of stuff being carried over and a lot of major issues that would need to be addressed.

On the world front, North Korea was pounding their shoe on the table in a familiar old scene from the ’60s and the situation in the Middle East was on again after being off again for a while.

Russia looks like it is going to continue to be Russia and who knows what our neighbours to the south are going to park in their driveway this year and have us shaking our heads?

It looks like we will have legalized pot in our country this year — what will that mean for our youth?

The opiate crisis already continues to grow and it seem every abandoned farm in the province has some sort of illegal activity going on behind the overgrown trees and hedges.

There is a teacher shortage, a paramedic shortage, a rental shortage and in Ottawa, a common sense shortage. They are predicting more forest fires and dramatic climate changes.

The only thing all these concerns have in common is that I personally cannot do anything about them, there is little I can change as an individual.

But I can look after myself. I can make choices that are positive for me and my family and hope that my attitude will positively affect those around me in my day to day life.

When I wake up, instead of saying, “Good God, it’s morning,” I can exclaim, “Good morning, God!” That’s a great start.

I can stay healthy and instead of becoming a burden on the medical system and a challenge to those around me, I can get in better shape, get out and walk the nature trails instead of watching the nature shows on TV while lying on the couch eating a bag of potato chips.

I can volunteer and help others, set an example.

Mother Theresa told us, “We can do no great things — only small things with great love.” In other words, we can’t stop the war in the Middle East, but we can spend some time at the local food bank each week.

We probably will not be given a chance to give a powerful speech to the world leaders at the United Nations but asking someone in need, “What can I do to help?” may be the most powerful and meaningful words that person has ever heard.

I have no idea what Donald and Justin have on their minds for the New Year but I trust they will be able to look at themselves in the mirror each night because if you can look in your mirror and say, “I did good today,” that bodes well for tomorrow.

Don’t sneak out of the shadows into the New Year, stride in, and head up asking “What can do?”

At least that’s what McGregor says.