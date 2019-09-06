Mayor’s Minute: Shift gears into September with Pedal Penticton

On behalf of my colleagues on Penticton City Council, I hope you enjoyed a fantastic summer accompanied by family and friends.

With our community offering so much to do during the months of May through August, it’s easy to get distracted from some of the planning that’s set to take place at city hall.

As we shift gears into September, one project that requires discussion is the proposed lake to lake route making it possible for all ages and abilities to cycle safely across Penticton.

Earlier this year council directed staff to examine how a lake to lake cycling route might look and where it might go. We know from experience obtained by other communities that many factors must be considered when successfully integrating bike routes into existing neighbourhoods or along streets with established lanes, parking and driveways. Nobody wants a transportation solution that addresses one problem, only to create another.

To help start an informative process, this weekend the City of Penticton, in conjunction with supporting organizations including the Bike Barn, Freedom Bikes, Cycling Without Age, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association, Hoodoo Adventures, Recreation Penticton, ICBC and Interior Health will host a public engagement event called Pedal Penticton.

Pedal Penticton is an opportunity to discover and discuss the innovations and ideas that are making it possible for residents and visitors to safely transit their community by bike, while also considering the needs and concerns of home owners, businesses and drivers. City staff attending the event are curious to hear your thoughts on what’s possible and where, as well as what might not work and why.

Want to learn more? Ready to have your say? Join us this coming Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gyro Park.

Bringing your bike? Check it in at the free parking bike valet service. Looking to try an e-bike? Bike demos will be available. Need a refresher on road rules for cyclists and drivers? ICBC has you covered. Curious about the health benefits of cycling? Interior Health will share the details. Want to leave written comments? Complete the Pedal Penticton survey.

There will be plenty to see, plenty to do and plenty to learn, with lots of activities and fun for the kids. I hope to see you there!

John Vassilaki is the Mayor of the City of Penticton.