Maybe use 85 Station St. for affordable housing

Thank you G. Neal for your comments. It does seem that the City of Duncan, just can’t seem to stop throwing good money after bad. How the City came about to own the park is a keystone cops caper in itself. Don’t think about how you get elected to the positions in City Hall, unless you live within the one mile boundary of its borders. I also question why they needed to hire from Oregon, as they consistently and routinely request that all consumers within the Cowichan Valley shop locally — Duncan. Do as I say, not as I do. Front page and our view of Oct. 2 edition, both beg for money for housing; maybe it would be better if the park re-do budget, was allocated for fall/winter housing. Or, as the City owns the park’s land, maybe build affordable housing on the site. Just running it up the flagpole, to see if anyone salutes.

Karen A. Chaster

North Cowichan