Maybe it was all about roundabouts

We could become a municipality with no stoplights at all on our local roads.

I wonder how much of the negative Duncan vote in Saturday’s referendum was against North Cowichan’s numerous roundabouts?

The City of Totems and Traffic has stubbornly and steadfastly stuck to stop-controlled intersections with all their stupid hazards and inefficiencies. Maybe the Chemainus Valley should take a page out of Duncan’s playbook and break away from North Cowichan, which has a mix of traffic control systems.

We could be the opposite of Duncan and become a municipality with no stoplights at all on our local roads.

Chris Carss

Chemainus

