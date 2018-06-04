Market capitalism a main driver of income inequality, reader writes

Social Development Minister Shane Simpson announces last year the formation of a poverty reduction committee, chaired by Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore (left) and Dawn Hemingway, chair of social work at University of Northern B.C. The committee has 28 members and started with a budget of $1.2 million. (B.C. government)

Re: Poverty reduction plan already in place (BC Views, May 30)

There’s a fatal flaw in Tom Fletcher’s logic on reducing poverty. He suggests that market capitalism is an anti-poverty plan. Perhaps he didn’t realize that market capitalism is one of the main drivers of income inequality. One only needs to look at the increasing disparity between salaries of CEOs and their employees to see that.

Joanna Pettit

Victoria