Many would take CUPE position

Editor,

In response to The Interior News article from Nov. 14 regarding the ongoing Canada Post strike:

Ms. Leena Plank and Ms. Eileen James are quoted to be overworked and stressed out from performing CUPE work and driving on rural roads.

There are many under and unemployed people within the Smithers/Telkwa area who would gladly take a CUPE position, to deliver rural mail, using their own vehicle; being able to work independent with a secure pay cheque.

As for negative influence on private life resulting from CUPE employment: try working night shift for a road maintenance contractor during the winter!

Regards,

Anton Seif

Telkwa