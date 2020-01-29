Many cyclists not obeying rules, but insurance not needed

I read the letters to the editor regarding the need to insure bicycles in an attempt to safeguard against possible claims by bicycle accident victims. I do understand that such victims may suffer damages, however, we are all responsible for our own actions. Thus the biker may have to pay for damages incurred, if s/he is deemed guilty of neglect.

Insuring the bicycle however, just passes the responsibility of both biker and pedestrian to an insurance agent. Both are primarily responsible for their own safety. Pedestrians need to heed all traffic before crossing at a marked pedestrian crossing, wear light coloured coats or reflecting vests so they are visible, and walk on designated walkways. Bikers need to heed all traffic, drive on the most right hand side of the road, obey all traffic signs, and allow pedestrians safe crossing.

Based on my observations of bicyclists, I must admit that many are not heeding any safe driving rules, omit to use hand signals when needed and drive without a care in the world, and with disregard for red lights. Stricter rules and penalties for this kind of behaviour will go a long way in safeguarding our pedestrians who are often pushed off the sidewalks by these ‘joyriders’. Each person, young or old, need to know the safe driving rules in general and not just those on bicycles, but electric scooters and the like. Like I said; we are all responsible for our actions and if you disregard the basic safe driving rules, then you need to be penalized.

As far as insuring such vehicle; you may want to check your third party liability insurance of your home owners’ or renters’ insurance. Talk to your agent to see what is covered before you take out an extra insurance just for your bicycle et al.

Victims of accidents by bicycles or bicyclists by car may be covered by the accident victim insurance of ICBC. Again, I would suggest to check with your agent or lawyer, rather than dragging the case to court.

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay