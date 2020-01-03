Recently I was on the receiving end of some of the "road rage" periodically reported in your paper.

Loutish conduct on the road

Waiting momentarily to join the morning rush traffic flow northbound on Highway 1 at the Herd Road intersection, I could hear impatient honking behind me from the driver of a large pickup truck.

Passing me in the fast lane, I could see him shaking his fist and screaming at me. A moment later he deliberately and aggressively pulled over in front of me so close that I had to brake sharply. Moments later he had to stop at the red light!

Since then I have installed a front windshield dash cam — for police evidence if this loutish and highly dangerous conduct ever recurs.

Which it probably will.

Joe Simpson

Duncan