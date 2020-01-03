Loutish conduct on the road

Recently I was on the receiving end of some of the "road rage" periodically reported in your paper.

Waiting momentarily to join the morning rush traffic flow northbound on Highway 1 at the Herd Road intersection, I could hear impatient honking behind me from the driver of a large pickup truck.

Passing me in the fast lane, I could see him shaking his fist and screaming at me. A moment later he deliberately and aggressively pulled over in front of me so close that I had to brake sharply. Moments later he had to stop at the red light!

Since then I have installed a front windshield dash cam — for police evidence if this loutish and highly dangerous conduct ever recurs.

Which it probably will.

Joe Simpson

Duncan

