Loud voices speaking up in U.S.

To the editor;

Politicians are elected by the people and then forget them!

They should listen to what is being said and again this week we see loud voices being

ignored.

In America there were over 600 marches, not individual people, demonstrating against the

Trump immigration policy – sorry, that should be the U.S. immigration policy developed

by the politicians and supported by the people but it isn’t.

Several hundred thousand people isn’t even one percent of the population, but with

the majority silent or unwilling to speak publicly, this is a loud enough set of voices that

should be listened to.

The land of the free now seems to be free from a humane approach and so, the people

must speak up.

Regards,

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne,

Australia