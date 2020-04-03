That will be another battle of the nine area directors

Lots of politics to ponder

Today’s Cowichan Valley Citizen was most interesting with all the articles from and about our local politicians. I shouldn’t count CVRD board Chair and Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone’s article as it was a good letter titled “COVID-19 greatest challenge of a generation”.

However, there was much to read in the other articles with “North Cowichan puts hold on considering 4.4% increase in 2020 due to COVID-19”. Well done, for now, but will those four new positions come to fruition?

Then we have “CVRD directors defer ‘tone deaf’ pay-raise discussion for 30 days”. That will be another battle of the nine area directors, some of whom feel it is “courageous” or “bold” to vote for this increase, although the other six CVRD board members who are muni/city/town councillors also vote on this motion. Make sure to tune in if, and when, this discussion takes place, to see how this large salary raise is approved.

“CVRD directors rip into quasi political groups” — this happened with two Lake Cowichan area directors addressing a Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting. That must have also been quite the meeting.

Municipalities on the Mainland Surrey/Delta/etc., all laying off staff, so what is the situation with CVRD? Any staff layoffs? And in the midst of this crisis a 33 per cent raise for area directors.

So, yes, fellow Cowichan residents, there is lots to read, ponder and comment about.

Donna Einarsson

Cobble Hill

