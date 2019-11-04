Personally I am getting sick and tired of being blamed for this alleged horrible mess "we" have left

Looking forward to kids having to prove climate change

In a letter, bordering on insulting, Robert T. Rock states, if I “have nothing constructive to add” then “butt out of the conversation”. (“Young people have every right to demand change”)

He is rebuking my concerns of 15 youngsters who have filed a lawsuit against the federal government for climate change.

Well, Mr. Robert T. Rock, your rudeness will NOT cause me to “butt out” of this conversation because, I have constructive comments to make. As an 82-year-old individual, but also on behalf of the rest of senior citizens in Canada, I/we have the right to speak up on this as “we” will expected to pay for this lawsuit, IF the children are successful.

Personally I am getting sick and tired of being blamed for this alleged horrible mess “we” have left for the younger generation to deal with. To that I say, what “mess”?

Reading many articles from the anti-fossil fuel advocates, one would swear, we are choking to death from the air we breath, in spite of the fresh air, others roasting to death because of the greenhouse effect, in spite of abnormal cool weather for this time of year, including even colder weather, snowstorms in Winnipeg in October, no less. Oh yes, and then there were those floods in Quebec, and the list goes on. And to add insult to injury, we have children with claims their health has been affected by the “changing climate”. God help us!

In some way, I am looking forward for this lawsuit to enter the court system. It is there that the PROOF must be PROVEN that the high levels of CO2 in the atmosphere is the DIRECT cause of an alleged global warming including climate change and that THOSE conditions are causing the children’s deteriorating health.

I can tell you they sure as hell face an uphill battle with very little chance of winning. Be assured the federal government will have well qualified scientists that are prepared to state that the climate change is a hoax with documented EVIDENCE to support their testimony. If we, the taxpayers win, hopefully it will be the last we hear from the uninformed on the subject, including the likes of Robert T. Rock.

John Walker

Cobble Hill